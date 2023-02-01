Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Rise of the Beasts 2-in-1 Optimus Prime Blaster & 2-in-1 Bumblebee Mask
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,548
Transformers Rise of the Beasts 2-in-1 Optimus Prime Blaster & 2-in-1 Bumblebee Mask


Following the flow of Rise Of The Beasts merchandise, now via cnet.com*we can share for you our first official images of the new*Transformers Rise of the Beasts 2-in-1 Optimus Prime Blaster &#038; 2-in-1 Bumblebee Mask. The Optimus Prime Blaster is sure a very original idea for a different Optimus Prime alt mode. While we had seen the Bumblebee and Optimus Primal transforming masks before, we finally have clean official images and some more info about it. Read on for some details about each item: The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 2-in-1 Optimus Prime Blaster converts the Autobot leader &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rise of the Beasts 2-in-1 Optimus Prime Blaster & 2-in-1 Bumblebee Mask Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.