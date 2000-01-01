Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Getting rid of items help me buy a couple ER ALICONS..THANKS
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:53 AM   #1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,165
Getting rid of items help me buy a couple ER ALICONS..THANKS
Last of my items for sale.
Potp
Vector prime $5
Skullgrin $4
Cyberverse battlecall wildwheel $17.50
Black zarak pvc $50 ( what you see in the pics is what I have for him missing a left turret on arm and missing left arm and staff has all other parts)
Wfc optimus $10
Wfc shockwave $10
Generatioms 2 pack ultra magnus $25 (maybe slight discoloration).
Cyberverse launcher $2
Combiner wars blast off $5
Movie crosshairs (no guns) $5
2015 Legion strong arm $2
If being shipped that is on you.
Please contact.
Thanks
All pics of items you are buying.
Ask any questions.
Accept PayPal friends and family.
Or add 4%
Or Emt no service fees can ship out same day.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 16064778271771007788910142724201.jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.5 KB ID: 47988   Click image for larger version Name: 16064778471555701891195991666283.jpg Views: 1 Size: 91.4 KB ID: 47989   Click image for larger version Name: 16064778577012451041029016118212.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.6 KB ID: 47990   Click image for larger version Name: 1606477868654616224527020603434.jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.6 KB ID: 47991  
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus ? Rubber Tires
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Dinobots
Transformers
Transformers Bumblebee Energon Igniters Dropkick Figure Helicopter Nitro Series
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Stealth Force 2010 Dreamworks Hasbro Missiles Lights
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS VINTAGE KING DAM 02. G1.
Transformers
LOT OF 5 TRANSFORMERS G1. 1983/4 TAKARA JAPAN. SOME WITH INSTRUCTIONS.
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G2 Tank
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:39 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.