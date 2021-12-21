TFNation shares another
2022 guest announcement: legendary voice actor Garry Chalk. Chalk is most famous for his performance as Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines (plus, of course, the annual holiday greetings
), though he is also the first voice actor to play both Megatron and Optimus Prime, as he took on the Autobot leader in Armada, Energon, and Cybertron! You might also recognise him, of course, from Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, and live action Scooby-Doo, Power Rangers, Stargate SG-1 and Godzilla. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation