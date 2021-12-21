Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,749

Garry Chalk To Attend TFNation 2022





TFNation shares TFNation shares another 2022 guest announcement: legendary voice actor Garry Chalk. Chalk is most famous for his performance as Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines (plus, of course, the annual holiday greetings ), though he is also the first voice actor to play both Megatron and Optimus Prime, as he took on the Autobot leader in Armada, Energon, and Cybertron! You might also recognise him, of course, from Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, and live action Scooby-Doo, Power Rangers, Stargate SG-1 and Godzilla. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation

