|
Hello, old member returned
Hello everyone,
I was a member several years ago, but got out of collecting in 2010. I've gotten back into it again with a more modest collection after having sold everything I had before. Masterpiece Optimus Primal caught my eye last year so I ordered one and have been building up a new collection ever since.
My old username was Aximili, but I forgot my login and have a new email so I made a new account Aximili1.
Just wanted to say hi to everyone and it's good to be back in the community. Looking forward to picking up the PotP Dinobots tomorrow if I can find them at the Blair Walmart in Ottawa!