Phollen16 TF Movie customs Hey everyone, like most of you I find that the Bayformers figures shot out by Hasbro are a bit lackluster in the paint department. So I'm making this specific thread to show off what a difference a little paint can do. There is no specific order, just what I want to work on for fun.