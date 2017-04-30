And it seems not only Asia is getting shows and presentations for The Last Knight. Thanks to Unión Cultural Mexicana de Fans de Transformers on Facebook
*we have information on of a special event held in Mexico. The event was held in the parking lot of Walmart “Toreo” in the northwest area of Mexico city. There were real cars of Bumblebee, Crosshairs, Hot Rod and Barricade, a big Optimus Prime Animatronic statue and an exhibition of The Last Knight toys. Some of the visitors got souvenirs and had the opportunity to buy the toys and take pictures with the attractions. » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In Mexico
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...