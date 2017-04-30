Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In Mexico
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,498
Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In Mexico


And it seems not only Asia is getting shows and presentations for The Last Knight. Thanks to Unión Cultural Mexicana de Fans de Transformers on Facebook*we have information on of a special event held in Mexico. The event was held in the parking lot of Walmart “Toreo” in the northwest area of Mexico city. There were real cars of Bumblebee, Crosshairs, Hot Rod and Barricade, a big Optimus Prime Animatronic statue and an exhibition of The Last Knight toys. Some of the visitors got souvenirs and had the opportunity to buy the toys and take pictures with the attractions. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In Mexico appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
HUGE LOT TRANSFORMERS ROBOT ACTION FIGURE COLLECTIBLE TAKARA HASBRO TOMY
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys (Make Toys) - CHAOS PALADIN Power Core Combiner The Fallen
Transformers
Transformers beast wars optimal optimus
Transformers
Transformers Sams Club Optimus Prime and RID Ultra Magnus Omega Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.