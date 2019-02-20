|
Transformers Studio Series Official Images and Details from Toy Fair 2019
And here are the official details and product images for 2019 Transformers Studio Series figures. Also included are details for the Transformers x Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Ectotron figure. Read on to check it all out! Transformers: Studio Series 45 Deluxe Class Transformers: Age of Extinction Autobot Drift (Ages 8 and Up/ Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/ Available: Aug 1, 2019) This Studio Series 45 Deluxe Class TRANSFORMERS: Age of Extinction AUTOBOT DRIFT figure converts from robot to car mode in 26 steps. At the sight of OPTIMUS PRIME, AUTOBOT DRIFT dives gracefully off a cliff, converting midair into his helicopter mode to » Continue Reading.
