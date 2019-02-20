Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,196

Transformers BotBots Official Images and Details from Toy Fair 2019



Here are the official images and product details for BotBots 2019 items. Included are blind bag, 5 pack, 8 pack and 16 pack info. Read on to check it all out! Transformers BotBots Series 2 and 3 Collectible Blind Box Mystery Figure (Ages 5 and Up/ Approx. Retail Price: $2.99/ Series 2 Available: 04/01/2019  Series 3 Available: 08/01/2019) Not long ago, a glowing mist of Energon came down from the sky and covered a shopping mall. The things inside came to life as little Transformers robots! These bots can hide in plain sight as everyday objects, meaning no one



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/