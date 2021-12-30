Possible Upcoming Transformers Micro Machines Line Spotted
Social media accounts of*an online Chinese marketplace specializing in Micro Machines line is reporting a sighting of a brand new Transformers Micro Machines line by Wicked Cool Toys (a subsidiary of Jazwares). Though Hasbro acts as the owner of the Micro Machines brand name (after obtaining it from Galoob), the company outsourced the license to Wicked Cool Toys back in January 2020. It was only a matter of time that we would get to see Micro Machines based on the Transformers franchise and that time is now. Based on the images posted, the majority of the vehicles are inspired » Continue Reading.