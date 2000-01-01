Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Transformers with no names
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:14 PM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 101
Transformers with no names
I saw a lot of Transformers at Wal-Mart with no names. I think they were Rescue Bots or something. Why no names?
Amandahugnkiss is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Figure Lot - Transmetals, Beast Wars, And More
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE SIDESWIPE MP-12 LAMBOR TAKARA-TOMY AUTHENTIC
Transformers
Transformers G1 C-78B Dark Knight Limited Edition Black from JAPAN
Transformers
Takara Transformers Collector's Edition - Cybertron - Deep Cover 92
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 Takara Transformer Ghost (Clear) Hot Rod - C78C RARE
Transformers
Transformers Collectors Edition Reissue: 25 Trailbreaker Convention Exclusive

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.