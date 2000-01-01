Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Titan Returns Wave 4 Titan Masters sighted
Today, 06:25 PM
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 1,982
Titan Returns Wave 4 Titan Masters sighted
Thanks to cybertron.ca member Dark Rage we have a confirmed sighting of Titans Return Titan Master Shuffler.
Shuffler is part of the 4th wave of Titan Masters along with Repungus.
Also included in this wave is a repack of Nightbeat and Skytread.
Happy hunting
Attached Thumbnails
