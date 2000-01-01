Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:25 PM
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 1,982
Titan Returns Wave 4 Titan Masters sighted
Thanks to cybertron.ca member Dark Rage we have a confirmed sighting of Titans Return Titan Master Shuffler.
Shuffler is part of the 4th wave of Titan Masters along with Repungus.

Also included in this wave is a repack of Nightbeat and Skytread.

Happy hunting
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0540.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.6 KB ID: 37524  
