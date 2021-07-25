|
Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime Out At US Retail
Attention Kingdom collectors! Via Instagram user @inpursuitoftoys
*we can report that*Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime is out at US retail. Rodimus Prime was spotted at a Target store in Goodyear, Arizona. Time to check your local stores to try to find this figure. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca