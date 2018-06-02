Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,513
Mysterious New Transformers Evergreen 3D Figures On Quidd App


Thanks to their partnership with Hasbro, the Quidd app not only feature digital stickers and digital trading cards based on the Transformers franchise, but also 3D models based on existing Transformers toys and ornaments. It just so happens that a couple of "blind packs" of three mysterious new figures dropped recently; showcasing never before seen 3D figures based on*Transformers Evergreen designs. It's hard to tell whether these are actual future toys, but transformation schemes and kibble are clearly visible on otherwise perfect; well painted and hollow-less figures. The toys also sport a battle damage deco similar to the War

The post Mysterious New Transformers Evergreen 3D Figures On Quidd App appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
