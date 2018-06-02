|
Mysterious New Transformers Evergreen 3D Figures On Quidd App
Thanks to their partnership
with Hasbro, the Quidd app not only feature digital stickers and digital trading cards based on the Transformers franchise, but also 3D models based on existing Transformers toys and ornaments. It just so happens that a couple of “blind packs” of three mysterious new figures dropped recently; showcasing never before seen 3D figures based on*Transformers Evergreen designs. It’s hard to tell whether these are actual future toys, but transformation schemes and kibble are clearly visible on otherwise perfect; well painted and hollow-less figures. The toys also sport a battle damage deco similar to the War » Continue Reading.
