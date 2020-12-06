|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #12
PREVIEWSworld updates our December 2020 solicitations coverage with the 5-page look at Transformers: Galaxies issue #12
. Share your thoughts about Part Three of Storm Horizon on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) Outfitted with heavy-duty battle armor and nearly alone, Ultra Magnus must go head-to-head with a fleet of enemy ships and a black hole if he ever wants to save the rest of his crew and Alpha Trion! It’s wall-to-wall action as he finally faces the mastermind behind his recent » Continue Reading.
