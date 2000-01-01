Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,999

TFcon Toronto 2019 exclusive Mastermind Creations R-32 Broken Mirror Stray Mastermind Creations R-32 Broken Mirror Stray. Recolored in a beautiful red finish and a bonus surprise head sculpt, this figure is sure to please the die hard fan of the Reformatted line and this character.



The cost of the figure will be $120 and will be available in limited quantities, so make sure to head over to the MMC Booth in the vendor hall to get it before it is gone! Premium ticket holders will have the first shot at this on the Friday evening.



TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists

Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Colin Murdock the voice of Quickstrike in the Transformers Beast Wars cartoon in addition to Thrust in Transformers Armada plus Scorponok and Wing Saber in Transformers Energon, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama, Sara Pitre-Durocher and Livio Ramondelli.



TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. TFcon Toronto 2019 sponsor Ages Three and Up is proud to announce this years second exclusive figure . Recolored in a beautiful red finish and a bonus surprise head sculpt, this figure is sure to please the die hard fan of the Reformatted line and this character.The cost of the figure will be $120 and will be available in limited quantities, so make sure to head over to the MMC Booth in the vendor hall to get it before it is gone! Premium ticket holders will have the first shot at this on the Friday evening.Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book ArtistsShop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers MerchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets Special guests includethe voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars,the voice of Quickstrike in the Transformers Beast Wars cartoon in addition to Thrust in Transformers Armada plus Scorponok and Wing Saber in Transformers Energon,the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1,the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creatorTransformers The Movie (1986) writer, Transformers toy and franchise designer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama, Sara Pitre-Durocher and Livio Ramondelli.TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Attached Thumbnails





TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists

Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.



TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book ArtistsShop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers MerchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets Special guests includethe voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars,the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1,the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer, Transformers toy and franchise designer, plus Transformers comic book artistsandTFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online