When it comes to the new figures, I'm only interested if it's a good deal. But the vintage stuff, if anyone has any of it, hit me up. Here's my sales thread if you want to trade.
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76735
Retro Stuff:
Beast Wars 10th Anniversary/Beast Wars Reborn Ultra Optimus Primal versus Ultra Megatron
Telemocha Robot Masters Optimus Primal and Megatron
Robot Masters Smokesniper and Gigant Bomb
Robot Masters Wing Stun
Robot Masters R-Blade
New Stuff (only if there’s deals to be had):
Legends Big Powered
Encore Big Convoy
Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime
Studio Series Shatter
Siege Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime (pending)
Siege Voyager Springer
Flame Toys IDW Optimus model kit
3P (again, only if there’s deals to be had):
Make Toys MTRM-11G2 Screamer (MP G2 Starscream)
Ocular Max Azalea