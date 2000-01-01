Today, 03:26 PM #1 Fear or Courage Machine War Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 261 Fear or Courage is looking for this stuff at TFCon





http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76735



Retro Stuff:

Beast Wars 10th Anniversary/Beast Wars Reborn Ultra Optimus Primal versus Ultra Megatron

Telemocha Robot Masters Optimus Primal and Megatron

Robot Masters Smokesniper and Gigant Bomb

Robot Masters Wing Stun

Robot Masters R-Blade



New Stuff (only if there’s deals to be had):

Legends Big Powered

Encore Big Convoy

Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime

Studio Series Shatter

Siege Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime (pending)

Siege Voyager Springer

Flame Toys IDW Optimus model kit



3P (again, only if there’s deals to be had):

Make Toys MTRM-11G2 Screamer (MP G2 Starscream)

Sales Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65217



Feedback Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018

