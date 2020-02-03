|
IDW?s Transformers Valentine?s Day Special: Pitre-Durocher Cover Art Preview
With a story first revealed as part of our soliciations coverage
for your pull list this month, feast your eyes upon a cover shared
by IDW artist Sara Pitre-Durocher. Bookish Glyph wants a challenge-to do work for xeno-relations, not just data analysis. Athletic Tap-Out needs a challenge-his* boxing career isn’t working out so well. When one mission presents both of them a chance to meet new challenges head-on, will they be able to lift each other up to the task or will they just get in each other’s way? Robo-mance is real in this adventure focusing on love » Continue Reading.
