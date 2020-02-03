Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers Valentine?s Day Special: Pitre-Durocher Cover Art Preview


With a story first revealed as part of our soliciations coverage for your pull list this month, feast your eyes upon a cover shared by IDW artist Sara Pitre-Durocher. Bookish Glyph wants a challenge-to do work for xeno-relations, not just data analysis. Athletic Tap-Out needs a challenge-his* boxing career isn’t working out so well. When one mission presents both of them a chance to meet new challenges head-on, will they be able to lift each other up to the task or will they just get in each other’s way? Robo-mance is real in this adventure focusing on love &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s Transformers Valentine’s Day Special: Pitre-Durocher Cover Art Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
