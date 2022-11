Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,194

Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Shipping Address Confirmation E-Mails Sent By Hasbr



More... Attention Victory Saber backers! Hasbro has just started to sent e-mails to all backers to confirm their addresses in order to start the shipping process of the highly anticipated Transformers HasLab Victory Saber.** TRANSFORMERS VICTORY SABER BACKERS! The time is ALMOST here!! Our teams are prepping to start shipping the Transformers Victory Saber to all of you. Before we do that, we want to make sure we have the correct shipping address listed on your order and give you a chance to make any necessary changes before it heads your way. You have until the end of the day on » Continue Reading. The post Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Shipping Address Confirmation E-Mails Sent By Hasbro appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

