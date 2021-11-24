Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,486
Transformers voice actor Greg Berg to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is pleased to announce Greg Berg the voice of Igor in Transformers Dark of the Moon will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. He is also well known as the voice of Fozzie and Scooter on Muppet Babies. Greg will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Greg Berg is presented by The Chosen Prime.

