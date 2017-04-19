Hasbro has reapplied for several previously known Transformers related Trademarks at United States Patent &*Trademark Office. Filed on April 13th (status date on April 17th), the trademarks are categorized under “Toy action figures, toy vehicles and toy robots convertible into other visual toy forms“. And the trademarks are as follows: Revenge Of The Fallen Transformers – Revenge Of The Fallen Dinobot Stealth Force
Since the 10th year anniversary of Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen is just two years away, we can see a justifiable reason to reapply for the Trademark. Stealth Force*was a major part of » Continue Reading.
