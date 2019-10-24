|
Transformers Studio Series Leader SS-55 Scavenger In-Hand Images
We have some interesting images to share with all Movieverse collectors. We have our first in hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series Leader SS-55 Scavenger. Check out all the images, as well as a video review, after the jump. Excited to be one step closer to complete Studio Series Devastator? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
