Old Today, 09:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,028
Transformers Studios Series SS 86-15 Dinobot Sludge Packaging Images


Via In Demand Toys Facebook we have new stock images revealing the packaging of the highly anticipated*Transformers Studios Series SS 86-15 Dinobot Sludge. The packaging style continues with the windowless boxes for Leader class toys as we had seen with Studio Series Coronation Starscream. The front of the box features an amazing art with Sludge fighting and crushing some Sharkticons. See the new images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Studios Series SS 86-15 Dinobot Sludge Packaging Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 09:51 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,234
Love the look of this new packaging, but from experience with Coronation Starscream, the cardboard is really soft and damages easily.
