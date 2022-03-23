Via In Demand Toys
Facebook we have new stock images revealing the packaging of the highly anticipated*Transformers Studios Series SS 86-15 Dinobot Sludge. The packaging style continues with the windowless boxes for Leader class toys as we had seen with Studio Series Coronation Starscream. The front of the box features an amazing art with Sludge fighting and crushing some Sharkticons. See the new images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
