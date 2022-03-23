|
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee, Rise Of The Beasts, Evergreen Multipacks, and Lega
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Voltrace*we can share for you new DCPI numbers and prices for upcoming new Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee, Rise Of The Beasts, Evergreen Multipacks, and Legacy Titan Class figures. While we still have no images yet, this is quite an interesting list due to the confirmation of an new price range for Titan Class figures. Read on for details. Transformers MV7 Smash Changer Oscar – 087 16 6731 / 84794232 – $31.49 Transformers BB MV7 Hurricane – 087 16 6058 / 84794240 – $15.99 Transformers BB Evergreen DLX 3pk – 087 16 6047 / 84794229 – $62.99 Transformers » Continue Reading.
