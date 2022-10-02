Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,009
Transformers designer Evan Brooks has taken to his Instagram page to post some new in-hand photos of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy: Evolution Core Class Dinobots Slug &#038; Sludge, along with commentary about their development: I hope you enjoyed our Pulse Con show and saw some things you can wait to get on your shelves. (Tarn and Lio Prime, right!?) I wanted to show off the core class dinobots that we will be releasing throughout 2023. I wanted to try and make a core class combiner since it’s been several years since we last did and thats a feature that &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy: Evolution Core Class Dinobots Slug & Sludge Official In-Hand Images And Comments appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 12:23 PM
RNSrobot
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,737
Re: Transformers Legacy: Evolution Core Class Dinobots Slug & Sludge Official In-Hand
Okay. SIX Dinobots, and Sludge/Slug form the torso?

They better not be teasing me with a Monstructor retool *again* and not deliver.
