HasLab Unicron Supporters? It?s Yours! ? Charging Period Starting October 8th



With the HasLab Unicron crowdfunding being successful, Hasbro has started sending e-mails to thank all lucky supporters who will now receive the largest Transformer ever made. The e-mail also indicates that all forms of payment will be charged starting October 8, 2019 at 12:01 am ET. Additionally, you still have a 30-day period to cancel your order, but we are sure you won’t want to miss the chance to receive Unicron in your collection in 2021. If are one of Unicron’s backers, keep checking your e-mail for more updates. Click on the bar and then join to the ongoing discussion



With the HasLab Unicron crowdfunding being successful, Hasbro has started sending e-mails to thank all lucky supporters who will now receive the largest Transformer ever made. The e-mail also indicates that all forms of payment will be charged starting October 8, 2019 at 12:01 am ET. Additionally, you still have a 30-day period to cancel your order, but we are sure you won't want to miss the chance to receive Unicron in your collection in 2021. If are one of Unicron's backers, keep checking your e-mail for more updates. Click on the bar and then join to the ongoing discussion





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.