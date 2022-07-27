Via*ToysWalker-Dick.Po Facebook
*we have our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated HasLab Victory Saber for your viewing pleasure. We have a closer look at a sample of the impressive combination of Star Saber and Victory Leo. It seems the figure will be on exhibit at the upcoming Fans Expo 2022 in Hong Kong. We have a clear look at Victory Saber’s sculpt for you to see all the paint apps and details as well as the blast effects included and some close shots of the Micromasters Hori and Fire. We also have good images of the » Continue Reading.
