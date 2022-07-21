Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,676
Transformers Legacy ?A Hero Is Born? Orion Pax & Alpha Trion 2-Pack In-Hand Images


Via*ToysWalker-Dick.Po Facebook*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion &#038; Orion Pax 2-Pack. This pack consists of retools and redecos of Studio Series Voyager Scourge/Sweep and Deluxe Kup now as Alpha Trion and Orion Pax in a great homage to the origin of the Autobot leader. We have a clear look at each robot as well as their alt mode and the accessories included like Vector Sigma and its stand. This two-pack is set to release November 1 and it will be available to pre-order exclusively &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy “A Hero Is Born” Orion Pax & Alpha Trion 2-Pack In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 11:44 AM
RansakWORK
Machine War
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Calgary
Posts: 202
Re: Transformers Legacy ?A Hero Is Born? Orion Pax & Alpha Trion 2-Pack In-Hand Image
exclusively on hasbro pulse... ruh oh
RansakWORK is online now
