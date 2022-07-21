Via*ToysWalker-Dick.Po Facebook*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2-Pack. This pack consists of retools and redecos of Studio Series Voyager Scourge/Sweep and Deluxe Kup now as Alpha Trion and Orion Pax in a great homage to the origin of the Autobot leader. We have a clear look at each robot as well as their alt mode and the accessories included like Vector Sigma and its stand. This two-pack is set to release November 1 and it will be available to pre-order exclusively » Continue Reading.