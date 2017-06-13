|
Robots in Disguise Legion Cyclonus and Heatseeker found in the UK
A pair of new Transformers have hit UK toy shelves. It’s time to bring on the baddies, as Robots in Disguise’s latest Legion assortment has hit UK retail bringing with it Legion class versions of Decepticons Cyclonus and Heatseeker. This pair has yet to make it to US retail – so here is hoping they are not far off. A big thanks to TFW2005 member jon trooper for sharing this news with us. He spotted the pair in a Morrisons in Warrington – be sure to share word of what you are finding in our Transformers Sightings
forum!
The post Robots in Disguise Legion Cyclonus and Heatseeker found in the UK
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.