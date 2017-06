Robots in Disguise Legion Cyclonus and Heatseeker found in the UK

A pair of new Transformers have hit UK toy shelves. It's time to bring on the baddies, as Robots in Disguise's latest Legion assortment has hit UK retail bringing with it Legion class versions of Decepticons Cyclonus and Heatseeker. This pair has yet to make it to US retail – so here is hoping they are not far off. A big thanks to TFW2005 member jon trooper for sharing this news with us. He spotted the pair in a Morrisons in Warrington – be sure to share word of what you are finding in our Transformers Sightings forum!