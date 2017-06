Walmart Exclusive: Movie pack with Legend class Bumblebee

2005 Boards user IceMagnus shows us a Wallmart exclusive gift set with the 4 Transformers movies in Blu-Ray with an extra Bumblebee figure (Transformers Prime legends mold) for $25.96. Note that this contains all 4 Bay movies. It does not contain the 86 movie. Do you own copies of the movies? Would you get this gift set?