|
Walmart Exclusive: Movie pack with Legend class Bumblebee
2005 Boards user IceMagnus shows us a Wallmart exclusive gift set with the 4 Transformers movies in Blu-Ray with an extra Bumblebee figure (Transformers Prime legends mold) for $25.96. Note that this contains all 4 Bay movies. It does not contain the 86 movie. Do you own copies of the movies? Would you get this gift set? Share your opinions on the 2005 boards!  
