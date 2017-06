First Strike Checklist

Continuing with IDW's First Strike Cross over, user Shadow Panther shares a comprehensive check list of all the issues and reading order of the series that was found in bleedingcool.com . It starts in August and expands until December, of course with several intersections with other Ongoings. We can see on this list stories by G.I. Joe, M.A.S.K. , Micronauts, ROM and Transformers, the same franchises from Revolution. Will you be following this series? Let us know on the 2005 boards!