|
First Strike Checklist
Continuing with IDW’s First Strike Cross over, user Shadow Panther shares a comprehensive check list of all the issues and reading order of the series that was found in bleedingcool.com
. It starts in August and expands until December, of course with several intersections with other Ongoings. We can see on this list stories by G.I. Joe, M.A.S.K. , Micronauts, ROM and Transformers, the same franchises from Revolution. Will you be following this series? Let us know on the 2005 boards!
