Transformers Earthrise “Cybertronian Villians” Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack New St

Via an Ebay auction *we can share for you new stock images of the new*Transformers Earthrise “Cybertronian Villians” Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack. We have our first look at the box of the Earthrise release of the final par of Seekers to go with Starscream. This release will be sold as a Target exclusive in the US. The packaging features the new*“Cybertronian Villians” sub-imprint seen in the Earthrise Decepticon clones 2-pack . Check the new images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Earthrise “Cybertronian Villians” Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM