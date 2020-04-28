|
Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack New St
Via an Ebay auction
*we can share for you new stock images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack. We have our first look at the box of the Earthrise release of the final par of Seekers to go with Starscream. This release will be sold as a Target exclusive in the US. The packaging features the new*Cybertronian Villians sub-imprint seen in the Earthrise Decepticon clones 2-pack
. Check the new images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca