Hot on the heels of our official reveal of the new*Transformers Shattered Glass Blaster
*now, courtesy of Hasbro designer Mark “Markclonus” Maher on his Instagram account
, we have some nice in-hand images of this new figure. We can share for your images of a color prototype of Blaster and Rewind next to the original Kingdom Blaster mold. A great looking deco for sure! This figure is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive in the US and it?s scheduled for release in November 1st, 2022. See the images attached to this news post and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
