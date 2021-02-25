Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hasbro Opens A New Division To Develop AAA Game Titles


Hasbro's Wizards Of The Coast division (previously a subsidiary) has opened up a new digital games division called New Raleigh-Durham Studio to develop AAA titles based on Hasbro properties. This new division is lead by game industry veterans from big companies such as WB Games (Hitman series, Batman: Arkham series, etc.). As first announced during Hasbro's 2021 Investor Event, this new studio is currently aiming to produce games for Transformers, G.I. Joe, Micronauts, and Ouija. As the first project, this North Carolina-based company will tackle G.I. Joe as a 3rd Person Action-Adventure game.

The post Hasbro Opens A New Division To Develop AAA Game Titles appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



