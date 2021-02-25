Hasbro‘s Wizards Of The Coast division (previously a subsidiary) has opened up a new digital games division called New*Raleigh-Durham Studio*to develop AAA titles based on Hasbro properties. This new division is lead by game industry veterans from big companies such as WB Games (Hitman series, Batman: Arkham series, etc.). As first announced
during Hasbro’s 2021 Investor Event, this new studio is currently aiming to produce games for Transformers, G.I. Joe, Micronauts, and Ouija. As the first project, this North Carolina-based company will tackle G.I. Joe as a 3rd Person Action-Adventure game
. The studio is now hiring for
