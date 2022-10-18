Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SHIELD Agent 47*for sharing in our boards information and images about a new mobile game to be released in Japan:*Transformers Rage Battle. Today, 18 October 2022 JST, pre-registration has begun for Transformers Rage Battle?????????? ???????, an upcoming browser RPG courtesy of the G123 platform
, which is home to various licensed games in Japanese such as Queen’s Blade Limit Break, Wixoss Multiverse, etc. Japanese fans can preregister by the official Transformers Rage Battle website
, the official Twitter account
, or an official LINE link
. There’s not much details about the game, but according to » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Rage Battle – New Mobile Game Annouced In Japan
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...