Super_Megatron
Transformers Rage Battle ? New Mobile Game Annouced In Japan


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SHIELD Agent 47*for sharing in our boards information and images about a new mobile game to be released in Japan:*Transformers Rage Battle. Today, 18 October 2022 JST, pre-registration has begun for Transformers Rage Battle?????????? ???????, an upcoming browser RPG courtesy of the G123 platform, which is home to various licensed games in Japanese such as Queen’s Blade Limit Break, Wixoss Multiverse, etc. Japanese fans can preregister by the official Transformers Rage Battle website, the official Twitter account, or an official LINE link. There’s not much details about the game, but according to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rage Battle – New Mobile Game Annouced In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
