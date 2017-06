Transformers: The Last Knight Sonic Drive-In TV Commercials

Sonic Drive-In has posted a bunch of Transformers: The Last Knight TV commercials but the best one is yet to be posted on their official You Tube account. Fortunately for us, Instagram user BumblePrime has captured it and shared for our viewing pleasure. The content of the commercial is in a similar style to Burger King's Dark Of The Moon commercial except this time it's Bumblebee vs. Barricade instead of Optimus Prime vs. Shockwave. The two main characters of the commercial are enjoying Sonic Drive-In Slushies oblivious to the fact that two giant robots are*duking it out right behind their