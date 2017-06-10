|
Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 2 and More Released in Canada
Via our sister site Cybertron.CA
, we are able to report that a set of new Transformers The Last Knight toys have hit Canadian retail. These releases include Deluxe Wave 2 – featuring Drift, Slug, Sqweeks, and Steelbane – as well as Turbo Changers Wave 2 (Megatron and Berserker, Grimlock is in the same wave but not reported here), and Knight Armor Wave 2’s Megatron. Many thanks to Pascal of Cybertron.CA for the heads up – happy hunting, friends!
