Re: What's a good price for MP Primal?

I'd like to know too, my interest has peaked on picking him up now that MP Cheetor is out and looks great.

He does seem pricey for the size... $120USD on avg = $160CAD, so Kool Toyz price isn't out of line but then there's tax and shipping.

Maybe eBay is the cheapest option when another discount code comes out.