|
More HasLab Victory Saber Prototype Images From Dallas Fan Expo
Courtesy of TFW boards member Sponge*and the*Cybertron Cafe Facebook Group,*
*we can share for you images of the*HasLab Victory Saber*prototype direct from Dallas Fan Expo! These images focus con the combined V-Star alt mode with the recently revealed second tier of this crowdfunding: The Autobot stand
. We also have additional images of Victory Saber robot mode also using the Autobot stand for display. This is the second time the prototype has been shown to the public, following*Fan Expo Boston some days ago.
Its also worth noting that the project itself has got more than*8000 backers at the moment, » Continue Reading.
The post More HasLab Victory Saber Prototype Images From Dallas Fan Expo
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca