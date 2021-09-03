Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,161
More HasLab Victory Saber Prototype Images From Dallas Fan Expo


Courtesy of TFW boards member Sponge and the Cybertron Cafe Facebook Group, we can share for you images of the HasLab Victory Saber prototype direct from Dallas Fan Expo! These images focus con the combined V-Star alt mode with the recently revealed second tier of this crowdfunding: The Autobot stand. We also have additional images of Victory Saber robot mode also using the Autobot stand for display. This is the second time the prototype has been shown to the public, following Fan Expo Boston some days ago. Its also worth noting that the project itself has got more than 8000 backers at the moment.

The post More HasLab Victory Saber Prototype Images From Dallas Fan Expo appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



