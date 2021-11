Today, 04:57 PM #1 GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,008 Kingdom Road Rage review



https://youtu.be/Jf7mM11wgtk Looking at the Transformers WFC Kingdom Target exclusive Road Rage! I will admit, I know VERY little about this character who has gained great popularity over the least few years. While she is essentially a sleek reuse of the Tracks mold, I take the time here to compare the two, check out her QC, show the conversion from car back to robots and explain how the legs work. Gotta admit, I kinda like her.

