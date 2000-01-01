Endlessdark Generation 2 Join Date: May 2017 Location: Vancouver Posts: 137

Siege Optimus (OG) + Earthrise Megatron (MISB or not)



In box is great, out of box is fine as long as they arent damaged, instructions included would be a bonus.



Im in the Vancouver area. Willing to pickup.



