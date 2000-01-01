Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:49 PM
Endlessdark
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 137
Siege Optimus (OG) + Earthrise Megatron (MISB or not)
Looking for these two figures.

In box is great, out of box is fine as long as they arent damaged, instructions included would be a bonus.

Im in the Vancouver area. Willing to pickup.

Thank you
