Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,765

Transformers: The Last Knight Behind The Scenes Video By Isabela Moner ? Day 3



Isabela Moner is back with her Day 3 – Behind The Scenes Coverage of Transformers The Last Knight. Guest for this week is*Santiago Cabrera who plays the role of Santos. We see him*being “tattooed” for his *performance and miss Moner making a Lilo and Stitch reference regarding the tattoo. “More Stonehenge, Haunted hotel in London and more”. Check out the video, after the jump.



The post







More... Isabela Moner is back with her Day 3 – Behind The Scenes Coverage of Transformers The Last Knight. Guest for this week is*Santiago Cabrera who plays the role of Santos. We see him*being “tattooed” for his *performance and miss Moner making a Lilo and Stitch reference regarding the tattoo. “More Stonehenge, Haunted hotel in London and more”. Check out the video, after the jump.The post Transformers: The Last Knight Behind The Scenes Video By Isabela Moner – Day 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________