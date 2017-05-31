Isabela Moner is back with her Day 3 – Behind The Scenes Coverage of Transformers The Last Knight. Guest for this week is*Santiago Cabrera who plays the role of Santos. We see him*being “tattooed” for his *performance and miss Moner making a Lilo and Stitch reference regarding the tattoo. “More Stonehenge, Haunted hotel in London and more”. Check out the video, after the jump.
