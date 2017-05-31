Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,765

Movie Masterpiece Barricade Cancelled By Amazon Spain?



2005 Boards Member Ryan F has reached out to Amazon Spain to find out more about the upcoming Movie Masterpiece Barricade figure. However, the response he received was not very encouraging. The response (translated in Spanish): “We’re sorry to hear that due to unavailability, we can not provide you with the following products of your order. “Transformers 5 – Masterpiece Barricade (Hasbro C0896EU4)”



2005 Boards Member Ryan F has reached out to Amazon Spain to find out more about the upcoming Movie Masterpiece Barricade figure. However, the response he received was not very encouraging. The response (translated in Spanish): "We're sorry to hear that due to unavailability, we can not provide you with the following products of your order. "Transformers 5 – Masterpiece Barricade (Hasbro C0896EU4)" http://www.amazon.es/dp/B07289MHQ4 We have canceled the product (s) and apologize for any inconvenience caused." We await for more news regarding this new development. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for future updates.

