Transformers: Robots in Disguise ? Episodes 8-11 Descriptions



Courtesy of board member SeanTF1967 and his amazing sleuth skills we have airing dates and episode descriptions for episodes 8-11 of Transformers: Robots In Disguise airing on Cartoon Network. These episodes look to be centered around everyone’s favorite*cadet,*Strongarm. So if you are fan of her character or just want to catch up on this latest iteration of the Transformers cartoon, you should plan to catch these episodes as they air later next month.



