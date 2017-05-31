As we have come to expect, Prime 1 Studio continues to astound and impress with their line of high-end,*movie-accurate statues. This time around they have announced via their Facebook
*page an amazingly accurate The Last Knight Optimus Prime, purple-eyes and all. Prime can be displayed in a number of ways: with his sword slung over his shoulder, or held point-down at his waist, as well as*with his shield attached to his forearm or stored on his back. He also comes with the wrist blades that we have seen featured in the preview trailers. The most striking difference to the previous » Continue Reading.
