Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Prime 1 Studio ? MMTFM-16 The Last Knight Optimus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,765
Prime 1 Studio ? MMTFM-16 The Last Knight Optimus Prime


As we have come to expect, Prime 1 Studio continues to astound and impress with their line of high-end,*movie-accurate statues. This time around they have announced via their Facebook*page an amazingly accurate The Last Knight Optimus Prime, purple-eyes and all. Prime can be displayed in a number of ways: with his sword slung over his shoulder, or held point-down at his waist, as well as*with his shield attached to his forearm or stored on his back. He also comes with the wrist blades that we have seen featured in the preview trailers. The most striking difference to the previous &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio – MMTFM-16 The Last Knight Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Transformers
KO Transformers ? AM Robotic Radio MIB (TS-558)
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Radio AM Robot (Blue) 100%
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Robot-Man X MOSC
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Blue Windcharger (Camaro)
Transformers
Takara Micro Change Series Transformers ? Red Bumblejumper (1500XG)
Transformers
Impossible Toys Custom Transformers ? Quint-04 (Executioner) MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.