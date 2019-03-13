|
Studio Series SS-31 Battle Damaged Megatron Revealed As A Target Exclusive in The US
The*Studio Series SS-31 Battle Damaged Megatron,*a nice repaint and remold of the first Studio Series Voyager Class Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron, was*First revealed
*back in December, First revealed
*back in December, it was added to*Toys”R”Us Canada
*website a few weeks ago. Now, 2005 Boards member Nevermore is giving us the heads up that*Target US
*has added this figure to its online catalog for $29.99. We finally know how this figure will be available in the US market. We still have no information on » Continue Reading.
