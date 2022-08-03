Via Fat Toys Corner Facebook
we have our possible first look at a new*Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime Crossover. Take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. We have a small image which show what seems to be a realistic Canon*EOS R5 camera which is able to transform into an Optimus Prime inspired robot mode. We still have not much details but the image seems to be in the style of Takara Tomy promotional material. According to the text on the picture, we may see an official reveal this August 10. Stay tune with » Continue Reading.
