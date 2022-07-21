Coming to us from several sources from the internet, we have our possible first look at alt modes of the new*Legacy Blacker & Dead End. These are very small pics which seem to be Takara Tomy promotional images. While these figures were officially revealed during Habro’s Transformers Panel at San Diego Comic Con
, only robot modes were shown. We have our first look at Legacy Blanker (Pointblack) futuristic car mode and his Targetmaster partner Peacemaker. Dead End’s alt mode seems vert faithful to his classic G1 car mode. See the images after the jump and then join to the » Continue Reading.
The post Possible First Look At Legacy Blacker & Dead End Alt Modes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...