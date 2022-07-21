Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible First Look At Legacy Blacker & Dead End Alt Modes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,724
Possible First Look At Legacy Blacker & Dead End Alt Modes


Coming to us from several sources from the internet, we have our possible first look at alt modes of the new*Legacy Blacker &#038; Dead End. These are very small pics which seem to be Takara Tomy promotional images. While these figures were officially revealed during Habro’s Transformers Panel at San Diego Comic Con, only robot modes were shown. We have our first look at Legacy Blanker (Pointblack) futuristic car mode and his Targetmaster partner Peacemaker. Dead End’s alt mode seems vert faithful to his classic G1 car mode. See the images after the jump and then join to the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At Legacy Blacker & Dead End Alt Modes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.