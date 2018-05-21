|
Toys R Us Australia Exclusive Masterpiece MP-34S Shadow Panther Official Cancellation
A few weeks ago, we had to report that Toys R Us Australia went into administration
. It was an unexpected and sad event for Australian fans, since it seemed Toys R Us Australian stores will continue on the business like other stores in Asia, despite the US main brand closing .* There was one item that was left into unknown destiny. While back in February,*Masterpiece MP-34S Shadow Panther was announced as a Toys R Us Australia Online Exclusive. You could pre-order it for*AU $110 (US $90 approximately) plus shipping. Then, you had to wait until*October 2018, when pre-orders would » Continue Reading.
