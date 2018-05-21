Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Toys R Us Australia Exclusive Masterpiece MP-34S Shadow Panther Official Cancellation
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,359
Toys R Us Australia Exclusive Masterpiece MP-34S Shadow Panther Official Cancellation


A few weeks ago, we had to report that Toys R Us Australia went into administration. It was an unexpected and sad event for Australian fans, since it seemed Toys R Us Australian stores will continue on the business like other stores in Asia, despite the US main brand closing .* There was one item that was left into unknown destiny. While back in February,*Masterpiece MP-34S Shadow Panther was announced as a Toys R Us Australia Online Exclusive. You could pre-order it for*AU $110 (US $90 approximately) plus shipping. Then, you had to wait until*October 2018, when pre-orders would &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toys R Us Australia Exclusive Masterpiece MP-34S Shadow Panther Official Cancellation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator Action Figure
Transformers
Toyworld TW-H04 Headmasters Infinitor 3rd Party G1 Mini Fortress Maximus
Transformers
Transformers G1 SOUNDWAVE & BUZZSAW, sealed re-issue
Transformers
1985 Transformers G1 (Omega Supreme) Base. Working. *Incomplete See Details.
Transformers
1984 Transformers G1 JAZZ MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro FR SAXO Agent vintage
Transformers
1985 Transformers G1 BLASTER MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro FR TEMPO vintage rare
Transformers
1984 Transformers G1 STARSCREAM MINT box Decepticon Japan hasbro FR ego vintage
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:07 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.