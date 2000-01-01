Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:42 AM   #1
kclui
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Toronto
Posts: 46
Toyworld Devastator
Does anyone have Toyworld Devastator for sale? Or anywhere I can get online beside Ebay... ...
Reply With Quote
Today, 10:49 AM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,458
Re: Toyworld Devastator
https://showzstore.com/toyworld-tw-c...set_p0091.html

https://showzstore.com/toyworld-tw-c...tor_p0509.html

https://showzstore.com/pre-ordertoyw...f-6_p0665.html
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
