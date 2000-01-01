Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:38 AM
kclui
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Toronto
Posts: 46
Transformers Titans Return Trypticon is $114.98 @Walmart.ca
Here is the link. I just grabbed one more... ...
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo...er=CAqD7bLWUPI
Today, 11:04 AM
MahtimusPrime09
The Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal,Quebec
Posts: 160
Re: Transformers Titans Return Trypticon is $114.98 @Walmart.ca
Thank you sir! Just snagged one myself.
Got quite a scare for a second. During check-out, they told me he was out of stock, but it wasn't.
