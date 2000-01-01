Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:38 AM   #1
kclui
Transformers Titans Return Trypticon is $114.98 @Walmart.ca
Here is the link. I just grabbed one more... ...

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo...er=CAqD7bLWUPI
Old Today, 11:04 AM   #2
MahtimusPrime09
Re: Transformers Titans Return Trypticon is $114.98 @Walmart.ca
Thank you sir! Just snagged one myself.

Got quite a scare for a second. During check-out, they told me he was out of stock, but it wasn't.
